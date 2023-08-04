BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CL King increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of BJRI opened at $36.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $851.41 million, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

