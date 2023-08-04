Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63 to $3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095 billion to $1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.63-$3.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 169,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,111. Blackbaud has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $243,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $957,174 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 18.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1,143.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 358,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

