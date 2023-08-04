Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 136,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,880. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.