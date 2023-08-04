Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.55, but opened at $67.68. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Block shares last traded at $65.88, with a volume of 5,236,835 shares changing hands.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Block by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.55 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

