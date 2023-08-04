Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 885.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 773,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 732,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BE traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $16.16. 1,194,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,055. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $275.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,941.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,233. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

