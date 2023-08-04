BlueArk Hits One Day Trading Volume of $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,142.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00779915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00124551 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029601 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About BlueArk

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

