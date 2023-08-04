Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.76.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 593,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 105.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 133.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile



Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Stories

