BMO Capital Markets Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $250.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.71.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $222.57 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.65. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

