BMO Capital Markets Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$21.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AETUF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.