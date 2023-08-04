BMO Capital Markets Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $135.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Shares of BLDR traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $150.12. 690,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

