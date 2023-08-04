BMO Capital Markets Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $75.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 391,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,644. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

