Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE:BCC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.18. 195,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

