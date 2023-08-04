Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDRBF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bombardier Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

