Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$93.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $4.44 on Friday, reaching $46.22. 66,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.