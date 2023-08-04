Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Melius started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,060.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,883.85.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,839.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,736.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,611.18. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,017.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 138.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

