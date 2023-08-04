Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $8.78 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78, Briefing.com reports. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded up $223.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,063.16. The stock had a trading volume of 974,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,736.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,611.18. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,166.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,965.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Institutional Trading of Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Booking by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Booking by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

