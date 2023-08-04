Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,450.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,940.58.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Trading Up 8.2 %

BKNG stock traded up $234.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,074.08. The company had a trading volume of 326,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,736.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2,611.18. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,166.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 138.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.