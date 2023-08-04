Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAH. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

BAH opened at $124.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

