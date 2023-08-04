BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.83.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. 3,329,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

