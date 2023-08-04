Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.24-7.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.16. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.24-$7.29 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. 1,238,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,029. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.85.

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.