Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.0% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,855,000 after buying an additional 110,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.18. 4,906,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,517,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

