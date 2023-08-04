Brady Family Wealth LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. 3,940,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111,422. The company has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

