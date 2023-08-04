Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $117.48. 518,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,093. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

