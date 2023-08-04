Brady Family Wealth LLC Purchases 1,978 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.