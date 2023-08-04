Brian Becker Sells 12,347 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $191,378.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Brian Becker sold 1,565 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $24,054.05.

On Friday, May 19th, Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 508,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,432. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.00. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

