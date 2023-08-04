BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,888. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.94.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $105,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
