Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Has $6.72 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

DFAX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 157,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,028. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

