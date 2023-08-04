Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,000,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 287,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,771,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,486 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. 404,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

