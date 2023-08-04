Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio Sells 10,000 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 399,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,939. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

