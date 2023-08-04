Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.13.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $92.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,082 shares of company stock worth $2,447,407. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.