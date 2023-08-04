Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.13.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
BFAM traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $92.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,082 shares of company stock worth $2,447,407. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Horizons Family Solutions
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.