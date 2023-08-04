Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.80 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 399,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $98.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.13.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,082 shares of company stock worth $2,447,407. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,216,000 after purchasing an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

