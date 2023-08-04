Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.80 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BFAM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.13.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,939. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,407. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

