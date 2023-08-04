Brokerages Set GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Target Price at $92.40

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

