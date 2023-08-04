Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTN. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,705,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after buying an additional 201,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $831.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gray Television will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

