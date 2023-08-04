Brokerages Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Target Price at $164.08

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 6,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Lear by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $154.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

