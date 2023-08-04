Brokers Issue Forecasts for Envela Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Envela in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

ELA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 60,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,690. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Envela has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Envela had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Envela in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Envela in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Envela by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

