Brokers Issue Forecasts for Global Payments Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

