Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Marcus Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marcus in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE MCS opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Marcus has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $152.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.18 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,847,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 175,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,702,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marcus by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 56,976 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marcus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.99%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

