Brokers Set Expectations for Camtek Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Camtek in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Camtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Camtek’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

CAMT opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Camtek by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Camtek by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Camtek by 5.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

