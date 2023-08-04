Brokers Set Expectations for Starbucks Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $102.56. 486,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.