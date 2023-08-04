Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s current price.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. 329,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,728. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.