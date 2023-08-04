Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

BIP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 780,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.43 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,912.74%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

