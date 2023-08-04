Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

BRKL stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 182,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,984,000 after acquiring an additional 371,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 930,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

