Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Bruker updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,796. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 47.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bruker by 165.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

