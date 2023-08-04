BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Shares Down 4.5%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.50. 33,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 38,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTGOF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($3.08) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.08) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BT Group from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.86) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group cut shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.59) in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.