BTIG Research Cuts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $13.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Compass Point started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.81. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

