Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $10.38 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.5 %

BLDR opened at $148.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 44.33%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

