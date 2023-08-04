Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,172. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

