BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Truist Financial

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $76.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

