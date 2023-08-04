BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-$3.00 EPS.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE:BWXT traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.83. 2,229,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $76.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,346,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,028,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

